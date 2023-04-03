Kelowna fire crews respond to Saturday morning tree fire near Cadder

At 2:23 am on April 1, Kelowna Fire Department crews responded to several 911 calls for a large tree on fire near homes in the 600 block of Cadder.

Upon arrival of first Engine it was discovered there were multiple exposures involved.

3 vehicles, the exterior of 4 homes, a camper and numerous buildings were said to be in danger from the blaze.

RCMP and BCAS also attended.

The Fire Department responded with 3 engines, 1 rescue truck,1 command vehicle, and 15 fire personnel.

No injuries were reported and fire was knocked down quickly according to fire crews. KFD also believe the fire was not suspicious in nature and say a cause is yet to be determined.