Kelowna fire crews respond to Saturday morning tree fire near Cadder
At 2:23 am on April 1, Kelowna Fire Department crews responded to several 911 calls for a large tree on fire near homes in the 600 block of Cadder.
Upon arrival of first Engine it was discovered there were multiple exposures involved.
3 vehicles, the exterior of 4 homes, a camper and numerous buildings were said to be in danger from the blaze.
RCMP and BCAS also attended.
The Fire Department responded with 3 engines, 1 rescue truck,1 command vehicle, and 15 fire personnel.
No injuries were reported and fire was knocked down quickly according to fire crews. KFD also believe the fire was not suspicious in nature and say a cause is yet to be determined.
RCMP asking for assistance in locating wanted, Luke RussellThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person, 46-year old Luke John Russell.
Renee Merrifield's MLA MinuteThe carbon tax.
Dan Albas MP ReportCivil Service continues to grow under the Trudeau government.
Do or die for the Rockets after game 3 loss to ThunderbirdsMuch like the previous two games in their best-of-seven series with the Kelowna Rockets, the Western Conference’s top-seeded Seattle Thunderbirds were able to pull away in the third period of their first-round series.
Warriors take edge in playoff battle against VipersThe West Kelowna Warriors used a three-point effort from Dylan Brooks to help in a 5-2 victory in Game #3 of their Interior Conference Quarter Final series over the Vernon Vipers on Tuesday night at Kal Tire Place and hold a 2-1 series lead.
Kelowna City Council highlights for April 3Here are the notable topics discussed by Kelowna City Council on April 3, 2023.
Penticton City Council highlights for April 4Here are the notable topics discussed by City of Penticton Council on April 4, 2023.
Open burning season closes April 15 within five RDOS Fire Protection AreasOpen burning of permitted burning materials closes at midnight on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS).
District of Summerland Council highlights for April 3Here are the notable topics discussed by District of Summerland Council on April 3, 2023.