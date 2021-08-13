iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
27°C
Instagram

Kelowna Fire Department douses doorway fire

Kelowna fire department logo

At approximately 1:00am the Kelowna Fire Department dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a fire in the doorway of the First United Church in the 700 block of Bernard Ave. 

The first arriving officer reported a minor fire that had been partial extinguished in the doorway of the Church. The door to the Church did suffer moderate damage and smoke migration into the structure.

Extinguishment was completed by KFD crews and the area was checked for any extension, smoke was then ventilated from the structure.

The cause of the fire is accidental in nature.

KFD responded with three engines and a command vehicle. We were also assisted by the RCMP.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175