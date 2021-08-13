Kelowna Fire Department douses doorway fire

At approximately 1:00am the Kelowna Fire Department dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a fire in the doorway of the First United Church in the 700 block of Bernard Ave.

The first arriving officer reported a minor fire that had been partial extinguished in the doorway of the Church. The door to the Church did suffer moderate damage and smoke migration into the structure.

Extinguishment was completed by KFD crews and the area was checked for any extension, smoke was then ventilated from the structure.

The cause of the fire is accidental in nature.

KFD responded with three engines and a command vehicle. We were also assisted by the RCMP.