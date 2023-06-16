Kelowna Fire Department extinguishes blaze at abandoned house.

At approximately 23:00 Kelowna Fire Dispatch center received multiple 911 calls for an abandon house on fire.

First arriving crew reported heavy flame coming from the rear of the structure. The structure was slated for demolition and boarded up. The flames had already gone up the side of the house and into the attic. First arriving crew pulled a hose line and started suppressing the fire. More resources arrived and a second line was deployed and crews entered the structure. The flames broke through the roof and crews were pulled from the interior as the roof structure was showing signs of weakening. The fire attack was changed to defensive and crews were able to knock down the fire from the exterior.

At this time, we don’t have a cause for the fire, but it is deemed suspicious. Three engines, a rescue truck, ladder truck, command unit, safety unit, RCMP and BCAS were dispatched to the fire along with 18 fire personal.

The Kelowna fire Department would like to remind residents to check their smoke detector batteries.