Kelowna Fire Department knocks down blaze on Coronado Crescent

At approximately 2:30 pm the Kelowna Fire Department dispatch center received a 911 call reporting smoke coming from a home in the 800 Block of Coronado Cres.

The first arriving officer reported smoke coming from the roof and entire soffit area of a single family residence.

Crews gained access through the front door and were met with heavy smoke conditions. The crew located a fire in the kitchen area of the home. The fire was quickly knocked down. The kitchen suffered significant damage and smoke migration throughout the home. The fire was contained to the kitchen with no structural involvement. The fire is not suspicious.

The cause is undetermined and being investigated by Kelowna Fire Department investigators. KFD responded with four engines, rescue unit, safety officer, command unit and 18 personnel.

We were assisted by Fortis Gas and BCAS.