Kelowna Fire Department Reminds You that Open Fires are Banned

With rising temperatures, the risk of wildfire is increasing, prompting the Kelowna Fire Department to remind residents and visitors that campfires and outdoor wood burning appliances, including wood-fueled fire pits, are not permitted within City limits. This includes private property.

In addition, campfires and briquette barbecues are not allowed in City or Regional District of Central Okanagan parks. Barbecues are allowed on beaches within the City of Kelowna. Smoking is banned from all City and regional parks and beaches. UL or CSA-certified propane and natural gas campfire appliances and fire tables are permitted in Kelowna.

“Despite the rain earlier in the season, the recent warm weather has created dry conditions across the region,” said Kyle Jacobson, fire and life safety educator with the Kelowna Fire Department. “A spark from a campfire can easily jump and ignite surrounding kindling so we are asking everyone to please follow these rules and help keep our communities safe from wildfires this season.”

Anyone found violating the City’s Fire and Life Safety Bylaw (no. 10670) risks a $345 fine. Other potential hazards that can spark fires include carelessly discarded cigarettes, dragging chains, hot machinery and light rays reflecting off glass and mirrors.

The reminder follows notice given by the Kamloops Fire Centre that open fires in all of its regional zones is restricted, this includes in Kelowna.

Sandra Follack, emergency program coordinator for the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, is asking residents to follow three steps to emergency preparedness at home and work: know the risks, make a plan and get a 72-hour emergency kit.

“Being prepared also includes understanding your property insurance details and knowing the difference between an evacuation alert, which means get ready, and orders, which means leave immediately.”

Anyone who sees smoke or fire in any park should immediately call *5-5-5-5, the B.C. Wildfire Management Branch or 9-1-1.

For more information and fire prevention tips, including how to FireSmart homes and businesses, visit kelowna.ca/fire and firesmartbc.ca. For emergency preparedness tips, visit cordemergency.ca.