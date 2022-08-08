Kelowna Fire Department responds to Sunday grass fire near Highway 97

Just before 2:30pm Sunday, Kelowna Fire Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting black smoke behind a commercial structure in the 3500 block of Hwy. 97N. The first arriving officer reports a rank 2 grass/brush fire approximately 50ft by 50 ft with no structures involved.

The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished by fire crews. There was some damage to a wooden fence but no injuries. The fire is deemed suspicious and RCMP are aware.

The Kelowna Fire Department initially responded with 4 engines, a rescue unit and a command unit including 19 fire personnel.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to be aware of the high fire danger rating in our area right now and to ensure all smoking materials are disposed of properly and safely.

