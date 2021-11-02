Kelowna firefighters responding to residential fire

Update 11:45 AM

At approximately 08:00 AM Kelowna Fire Department received a 911 call reporting a Structure fire in the 900 block of Fuller Ave. The first arriving engine reported a 2 story structure with the rear of the residence fully involved. The fire was knocked down from the outside and then extinguished with an interior attack. Crews remain on scene as the rear of the structure was deemed unsafe to overhaul.

Cause of the fire is under investigation but is not deemed to be suspicious. Investigators are on scene at this time.

There were no injuries in this fire, 4 residents have been displaced and are in the care of ESS.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with 4 engines a Rescue vehicle a Command truck and a Safety vehicle along with 20 personnel.

Check your Smoke alarms regularly. Working Smoke alarms save lives.

The Kelowna Fire Department is responding to a residential fire on Fuller Avenue off of Ethel St.

Multiple firetrucks are on scene and police have cordoned off the area.

The fire appears to be contained to the back portion of one house with visible flames coming from the roof. A large plume of smoke is also visible from the downtown core.

It is unclear at this time whether there were any occupants were in the house at the time of the fire and AM1150 News has reached out to Kelowna officials for more information.

At this time, it is requested that the public stay out of the area.