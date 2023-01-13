Kelowna first responders honour Nelson police officer killed in avalanche
B.C. Law Enforcement officers work closely together and Kelowna Regional RCMP recognize and feel the loss of serving Nelson Police Officer, Cst.Wade Tittemore, who died on Monday in an avalanche in the Kootenays while off duty.
On Thursday, Kelowna First Responders learned Constable Tittemore’s body would be transported home and chose to honour Cst.Tittemore’s life and pay their respects. Emergency vehicles were briefly stopped on the side of the transportation route towards Highway 33 as Constable Tittemore’s body was escorted back to Nelson.
The City of Nelson, Mayor and Council and the Nelson Police Department appreciate the outpouring of condolences, support and assistance. The public is invited to email their condolences for Constable Tittemore’s family at condolences@nelson.ca.
-
Detour required for portion of 32nd Avenue and 38th Street this week extended by City of VernonWork to upgrade storm infrastructure along 32nd Avenue and 38th Street will continue next week, which means the temporary detour will remain in place between Alexis Park Drive and 30th Avenue.
-
$59k raised for YMCA of Southern Interior BC through TIm Hortons 'Smile Cookie' CampaignThe local Tim Hortons teams did it again, selling a record-breaking number of cookies during the 26th Annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie week, resulting in a $59,908 donation to the YMCA of Southern Interiors Child Care programs.
-
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54Lisa Marie Presley, a singer-songwriter, Elvis' only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father's legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.
-
Kelowna RCMP seeking assistance in locating missing woman: known to visit Alberta, OntarioThe Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in finding missing person Melanie Desbiens.
-
Motionball and Big White Ski Resort to host Winter Games in support of Special OlympicsMotionball Kelowna, which is known for its popular Marathon of Sport event, is expanding to offer a local Winter Games, thanks to their new partnership with Big White Ski Resort.
-
Diving back in! New diving board installed at Vernon Aquatic CentreGreater Vernon Recreation Services is pleased to announce a new diving board has been installed at the Vernon Aquatic Centre and is ready for the public to use as of Wednesday.
-
Smart watches making false 911 calls at B.C. ski mountains, RCMP sayKelowna RCMP are the latest emergency responders to warn smart watch users about an increase in false 911 calls caused by their devices' SOS function.
-
Okanagan College hit by cyber security attack: online services affectedOn Wednesday morning (January 11, 2023) Okanagan College President Neil Fassina sent a notice to students and staff about a cyber security issue effecting the college's online services.
-
Dan Albas MP ReportThis week began with a significant announcement from the Trudeau Liberal Government that $19 billion will be spent to acquire 88 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, in a deal that will require a further $70 billion in related maintenance costs over the lifetime of the aircraft.