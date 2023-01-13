Kelowna first responders honour Nelson police officer killed in avalanche

B.C. Law Enforcement officers work closely together and Kelowna Regional RCMP recognize and feel the loss of serving Nelson Police Officer, Cst.Wade Tittemore, who died on Monday in an avalanche in the Kootenays while off duty.

On Thursday, Kelowna First Responders learned Constable Tittemore’s body would be transported home and chose to honour Cst.Tittemore’s life and pay their respects. Emergency vehicles were briefly stopped on the side of the transportation route towards Highway 33 as Constable Tittemore’s body was escorted back to Nelson.

The City of Nelson, Mayor and Council and the Nelson Police Department appreciate the outpouring of condolences, support and assistance. The public is invited to email their condolences for Constable Tittemore’s family at condolences@nelson.ca.