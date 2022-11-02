Kelowna Friends of the Library Great Okanagan Book sale returns for first time since 2019

Kelowna Friends of the Library are hosting their 32nd Great Okanagan book sale for the first time since 2019 in support of the Okanagan Regional Library. This renowned annual Fall fundraiser is returning after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

900 boxes of gently used books (25,000+ items) have been sorted by volunteers, into categories (fiction and many subjects) to stock the Hall tables. Bargain prices for adult and young adult books, $2 and Childrens room books, $1! Sale stock consists of books withdrawn from the Okanagan Regional Library network and public donations in good condition.

The sale is located at Immaculate Conception Parish Hall (839 Sutherland Ave, Kelowna)

Here are the dates and times of the sale:

Wednesday 2 November, 2pm - 8pm

Thursday 3 & Friday 4 November, 9:30am - 8pm

Saturday 5 November, 9:30am - 2pm

Friends book sale proceeds provide critical support to Okanagan Regional Library year-round programming for children to teens to adults and for many library facilities. Funds raised by FOL at the annual GO sale can range between $30,000 to $40,000 and are used across all 30 branches in the Okanagan Regional Library network and including the downtown Kelowna, Mission and Rutland libraries.

The 31st Annual Book Sale (November 2019) raised over $39,300, thanks to more than one hundred volunteers.