Kelowna Getting Okanagan's First Youth Treatment Beds

10 new government funded substance use treatment beds for youth coming to Kelowna.

The Bridge Youth and Family Services was awarded the contract.

Executive Director Celine Thompson says these are the first youth treatment beds in the Okanagan.

"What this means is that we'll be able to meet those health needs locally. We'll be able to be responsive, we'll connect them to care as soon as they're ready. It's an amazing announcement."

Thompson says it's important to have local treatment options.

"Sending them out of our towns and cities means that it's almost a fake environment. They need to learn these skills where they live and where they're going to use them, amongst their peer group and in their schools."

The Bridge is wasting no time getting the beds ready.

"We're expecting to have beds open within weeks," Thompson said. "We'll have a phased in reach to maximum capacity over the spring. We're ready to go and certainly will have young people in our care prior to the first of April."