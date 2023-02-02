Kelowna Gospel Mission annual fundraiser slated for March 4th

Kelowna's Gospel Mission (KGM) is excited to announce our 12th annual Strides Kelowna walk/run on Saturday, March 4th, beginning at 2:00pm and ending at 5:00pm. The event will be held at The Laurel Packinghouse, 1304 Ellis Street, and will include a 2K walk, a 5K walk or run, and a 10K run.

Registered attendees will receive a long-sleeve Strides Kelowna running shirt in support of the event. At the end of the walk/run, warm and well-deserved food from our food truck "KGM Community Eats" will be served complimentary to Strides Kelowna walkers and runners.

This powerful community event brings together corporate partners, donors, community members, and the people we serve, all working together to provide much-needed resources for our unsheltered neighbours while also addressing the stigma of homelessness.

"Come and show your support". Troy McKnight, Director of Resource Development, applauds. Strides Kelowna hopes to raise $70,000 this year. "Every dollar you raise goes towards providing wrap-around services that support your community," McKnight emphasizes. To begin, register by clicking HERE.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is grateful to the community for their ongoing support. To make a donation, go to www.kelownagospelmission.ca/donate or call (250) 763-3737.