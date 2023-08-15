Kelowna Gospel Mission looking for help during heat wave

Kelowna, BC. Daytime temperatures are expected to climb within the range of 35 to 39 degrees Celsius this week. Kelowna’s Gospel Mission (KGM) is aware that high temperatures or high levels of humidity can cause an increase risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion especially for Kelowna’s unsheltered neighbors. KGM has triggered its Extreme Heat Protocol and is asking for the community’s help.

Josh Heinitz, KGM’s Outreach Manager, says, “many people are living in unfortunate circumstances on the streets of Kelowna. During times of extreme weather fluctuations, these circumstances are made exponentially worse. Any of the items listed below would make a big difference in our community and be greatly appreciated.”

During extreme heat, KGM Outreach expands its services to meet the urgent needs of people sheltering outdoors. The team of staff and volunteers patrol the city’s streets and parks equipped with water, hats, sunscreen and other necessities, connecting people to essential services and triaging people into shelters when able. Concerned residents of Kelowna can make a difference to protect people living on the streets by donating hydration supplies such as bottled water and electrolytes, as well as sunscreen, umbrellas, and freezies to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission at 251 Leon Ave, Kelowna.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is grateful for the community's financial assistance. Visit their website to participate in supporting their extreme heat response. www.kelownagospelmission.ca/donate or call (250) 763-3737.