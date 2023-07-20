Kelowna Gospel Mission seeking help to keep vulnerable people safe during extreme heat

Kelowna, BC is a region that can face extreme weather warnings which can impact the health and wellbeing of the community. Kelowna’s Gospel Mission (KGM) is aware that high temperatures can be just as damaging and life-threatening as cold weather in Kelowna for unsheltered neighbors.

Together the residents of Kelowna can make a difference to protect the people living on the street by donating hydration supplies such as bottled water and electrolytes as well as sunscreen, umbrellas, and freezies to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission at 251 Leon Ave, Kelowna.

Sonja Menyes, KGM’s Volunteer Manager, says that “due to the extreme heat alert KGM is looking for volunteers to hand out supplies this Thursday through Sunday to our neighbours living on the street.” Volunteers are equipped with supplies to support the need. Menyes has been with KGM for over 18 years and knows how valuable volunteers are, especially during an influx of weather temperatures.

The community of Kelowna needs to be ready for the extreme heat alerts and have the resources when the need arises. To volunteer this summer please reach out to Sonja at volunteer@kelownagospelmission.ca

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is grateful for the community's financial assistance. Visit their website to participate in supporting the extreme heat alert. www.kelownagospelmission.ca/donate