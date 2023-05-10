Kelowna Gospel Mission spreading the word of Mother's Day fundraising campaign

On May 12th, Kelowna's Gospel Mission (KGM) will recognize and celebrate Mother's Day by handing out delectable cookies at our Bay Ave shelter, outreach, and women's housing, as well as conducting the Extend Love and Compassion Campaign.

Kelowna's Member of Parliament, Tracy Grey, has generously provided 100 cookies that will be handed to all the ladies to let them know they are appreciated with a delicious present. The Extend Love and Compassion Campaign continues from now, through May 14, in support of KGM's women's community that provides long term housing as well as supportive housing with recovery support programs for women in Kelowna.

Nancy Tordiffe, Director of Harmony House Ministries states that, “Mother’s Day is a very hard day for the women in our housing due to the painful memories and broken relationships with their own mothers and children. Tordiffe acknowledges that, “[i]t’s a day when our women need an extra measure of love and care. Thank you to Tracy Gray for bringing some sweets and blessings into their lives on this difficult day.

Being a mother may be difficult at times of grief and difficulty with moments of joy. Mother’s continue to give everything they have left to offer because that is the essence of motherhood. There is a need in our city and being a part of the campaign can be a positive change for women.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is grateful for the community's financial assistance. Visit their website to participate in this Mother's Day campaign. www.kelownagospelmission.ca/donate or call (250) 763-3737.