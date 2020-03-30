Kelowna Gospel Mission still providing services

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, the local emergency shelter, is continuing to serve people experiencing homelessness and poverty by adjusting some of their services to meet the health and safety measures that the province has implemented due to COVID-19.

As of March 13th Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s drop-in services, which includes their 3 daily meals to the public, closed.

On March 16th the shelter stopped intakes as stricter measures came from Interior Health that had them remove beds to keep within the 6-foot separation distance.

They have temporarily become a 56 bed residence shelter.

They are still providing meals to people not living at the shelter who are experiencing homelessness or poverty.

The supper meal is provided by and prepared in Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s kitchen and served, with the help of the Salvation Army food truck, at the curling rink parking lot from 5:30 pm – 6:15 pm.

This is the same nutritious meal that they serve to their residents at 251 Leon. Starting Monday, breakfast and lunch will be served by Kelowna Gospel Mission’s Outreach teams.

Randy Benson, Executive Director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, said “We have increased our Outreach team from one team to two teams with two vans. The teams will be expanding what we have always done for many years, offering food and necessities, toiletries, socks, underwear, blankets, vitamins, etc. to those on the street. Our Outreach will be in the City as well as various neighbourhoods of Kelowna. We want to assure our community that we are still serving those in need and no one in Kelowna, living on the streets, will go hungry.”

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission needs the communities continuing support now more than ever. On-line donations can be made at www.kelownagospelmission.ca .