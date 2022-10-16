Kelowna has a New Mayor
A total of 34,512 voters cast a ballot in the Kelowna General Local Election and the unofficial results are in.
Tom Dyas will serve as City of Kelowna Mayor with 21,110 votes and the 2022-2026 Kelowna City Councillors are:
- Ron Cannan (16,995 votes)
- Loyal Wooldridge (14,579 votes)
- Rick Webber (11,656 votes)
- Gord Lovegrove (11,493 votes)
- Mohini Singh (11,439 votes)
- Luke Stack (11,307 votes)
- Charlie Hodge (11,238 votes)
- Maxine DeHart (11,115 votes)
School District No. 23 Board of Education Trustees for the City of Kelowna are:
- Julia Fraser (13,480 votes)
- Wayne Broughton (13,273 votes)
- Lee-Ann Tiede (12,151 votes)
- Val Johnson (11,905 votes)
Voter turnout is an estimated 30 per cent of eligible voters.
The Chief Election Officer will make a determination of the official results and will declare the results official by Oct. 19.
To view the complete results, visit kelowna.ca/election.