Kelowna has a New Mayor


Tom Dyas2

A total of 34,512 voters cast a ballot in the Kelowna General Local Election and the unofficial results are in.

Tom Dyas will serve as City of Kelowna Mayor with 21,110 votes and the 2022-2026 Kelowna City Councillors are:

  • Ron Cannan (16,995 votes)
  • Loyal Wooldridge (14,579 votes)
  • Rick Webber (11,656 votes)
  • Gord Lovegrove (11,493 votes)
  • Mohini Singh (11,439 votes)
  • Luke Stack (11,307 votes)
  • Charlie Hodge (11,238 votes)
  • Maxine DeHart (11,115 votes)

School District No. 23 Board of Education Trustees for the City of Kelowna are:

  • Julia Fraser (13,480 votes)
  • Wayne Broughton (13,273 votes)
  • Lee-Ann Tiede (12,151 votes)
  • Val Johnson (11,905 votes)

Voter turnout is an estimated 30 per cent of eligible voters.

The Chief Election Officer will make a determination of the official results and will declare the results official by Oct. 19.

To view the complete results, visit kelowna.ca/election.

