Kelowna has a New Mayor

A total of 34,512 voters cast a ballot in the Kelowna General Local Election and the unofficial results are in.

Tom Dyas will serve as City of Kelowna Mayor with 21,110 votes and the 2022-2026 Kelowna City Councillors are:

Ron Cannan (16,995 votes)

Loyal Wooldridge (14,579 votes)

Rick Webber (11,656 votes)

Gord Lovegrove (11,493 votes)

Mohini Singh (11,439 votes)

Luke Stack (11,307 votes)

Charlie Hodge (11,238 votes)

Maxine DeHart (11,115 votes)

School District No. 23 Board of Education Trustees for the City of Kelowna are:

Julia Fraser (13,480 votes)

Wayne Broughton (13,273 votes)

Lee-Ann Tiede (12,151 votes)

Val Johnson (11,905 votes)

Voter turnout is an estimated 30 per cent of eligible voters.

The Chief Election Officer will make a determination of the official results and will declare the results official by Oct. 19.

To view the complete results, visit kelowna.ca/election.