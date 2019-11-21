Kelowna has two new electric vehicle charging stations

Drivers of electric vehicles in Kelowna now have four charging options across the City. FortisBC and the City of Kelowna recently installed two new direct current fast charge stations (DCFC) at Rutland’s Centennial Park on Shepherd Road and the Kelowna Museum parking lot on Ellis Street. These are in addition to the two charging stations opened in June at the Kelowna International Airport.

“Electric vehicles represent a significant opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from transportation,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. “These stations make fast charging readily available for drivers at the three points of entry into our community and close to City centres in Rutland and Downtown.”

With 10 per cent of all new vehicles purchased in BC being electric, according to Electric Mobility Canada, the expansion of the DCFC network in Kelowna supports growth and emissions reduction goals, particularly in BC where 98 per cent of electricity generation is clean power.

The DCFC stations can charge a compact electric vehicle in about 30 minutes, as compared to a Level-2 station that requires about three to four hours. For the service, users will be charged a rate of $9 per 30-minute charge. The fee has been approved by the BC Utilities Commission and aligns with rates FortisBC charges at other stations throughout the province.

“Partnering with communities and all levels of government to build EV charging infrastructure is one of the ways we’re working to reduce our customers’ emissions by 30 per cent by 2030,” said Michael Leyland, Manager Innovative Initiatives, FortisBC. “The City of Kelowna has been an active partner in helping us place stations where they’re needed most and we’re grateful for their support.”

The new DCFC stations are part of the 12 that FortisBC announced earlier this year, bringing their planned network to 17 stations across 14 Southern-Interior communities by the end of 2019. The City contributed land and partial funding for the Kelowna stations. FortisBC also received financial support from Natural Resources Canada and the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources for the project.

Combined federal and provincial rebates of $8,000 are being offered for the purchase of an electric vehicle. Residents can also take advantage of incentives for at home and workplace charging stations. FortisBC offers rebates up to $350 for at home charging, and up to $2,000 per station for condos, apartments and workplaces. For more information visit fortisbc.com/electricvehicle.