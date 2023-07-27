Kelowna holding more information sessions about future community, sport & wellness facilities

Three information sessions are available for residents to learn more about comprehensive plans to enhance community, sport and wellness facilities across Kelowna including the redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC). Residents can learn more, view project panels, ask questions and discuss the project with City staff at one of three upcoming information sessions:Rutland

Recreation Park

Field north of Rutland Activity Centre

Tuesday, August 15 | 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Capital News Centre

Thursday, August 17 | 2-5 p.m.

Parkinson Recreation Centre

Wednesday, September 6 | 3-6 p.m.

City Council initiated approval to move forward with an alternative approval process (AAP) on Monday, July 24 for a $241 million borrowing bylaw, as required to authorize funding to begin the development and enhancement of key facilities for the collective health and well-being of Kelowna residents.

“In building a stronger Kelowna, we are prioritizing key community, sport and wellness sites that play an essential role in the overall wellness and quality of life in our community,” said Derek Edstrom, Partnerships and Investments Director for the City of Kelowna. “The financial strategy anticipates a less than five per cent increase each year for the total City budget, prioritizing the need to keep tax impacts low, stable and predictable.”

The information presented at all sessions will be identical. The sessions are come-and-go format with opportunities for residents to talk to staff and ask questions to learn more about plans to build a stronger Kelowna, including:

redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre and the surrounding recreation park as a core recreation facility in central Kelowna

construction of new activity centres for all ages in Glenmore and Mission

optimization of sports fields in Rutland

community partnership opportunities with School District 23, Okanagan College and UBCO

The AAP process seeks Kelowna electors’ approval to borrow for the project. Under the alternative approval process, municipal voters will be given until September 15, 2023 to object to the borrowing.

For more information on the project, funding model, or alternative approval process, visit kelowna.ca/growingactivefacilities.