Kelowna home suffers major damage in early morning fire: four people taken to hospital

At approximately 4:15 am the Kelowna Fire Department Regional Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a house on fire in the 2200 block of Woodlawn Street. The first arriving officer reported a single family residential structure with heavy flame and smoke at the rear of the building. Also, two other exposure structures properties involved. The home suffered major damage while the exposure properties suffered moderate damage. One of the properties was vacant at the time.

Four occupants were transported to KGH with smoke insulation.Three cats were taken to a Veterinarian for treatment. The fire will be investigated by this morning by KFD investigators to determine a cause.

KFD responded with four engines a rescue unit and a command vehicle.