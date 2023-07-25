Kelowna hosting 2023 Canadian Ultimate Championships Masters Division: volunteers wanted

The Kelowna Ultimate Players Association (KUPS) is just days away from hosting the Canadian Ultimate Championships (CUC) Masters Division in Kelowna. From Friday to Sunday this upcoming weekend, the spotlight will shine on the most skilled Masters level Ultimate players from across the nation as they compete for the National Championship title.

Ultimate is a high-intensity sport that combines speed, athleticism, and strategic teamwork. Teams move a disc down the field, scoring points by completing passes into the endzone. The CUC Masters tournament, featuring athletes aged 33 and over for men and 30 and over for women, promises to be a thrilling spectacle. A local team will be among the contenders, giving Kelowna a direct stake in this national competition.

"We're incredibly excited to host some of the best Ultimate teams in Canada, right here in

Kelowna," said KUPS President Paul Brain. "I'm excited for our city to experience Ultimate

played at its highest level and for these players to get a taste of the Okanagan."

Drawing on experience from hosting numerous tournaments, KUPS is poised to make the 2023 CUC Masters a memorable event. Yet, the success of such a tournament relies on volunteers. They're reaching out to the community for help with various tasks, from set up to scorekeeping , offering a chance to experience top-tier Ultimate action up close.

Whether you're an Ultimate fan or just love community events, anyone is invited to contribute to the

event's success. Lend a hand, cheer our local team, and extend a warm Kelowna welcome to teams from all over.

For volunteer opportunities, email: communications@kelownaultimate.com or

Nate@KelownaUltimate.com