Kelowna hosting BC Games

The Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, Melanie Mark announced today that the City of Kelowna will host the 2026 BC Summer Games.

Kelowna has an extensive history of hosting major sporting events, including three BC Summer Games in 2008, 1994, and 1980, and more recently, the 2019 55+ BC Games and Skate Canada International.

The BC Summer Games are an important developmental milestone for B.C.’s emerging high-performance athletes. Over 3,700 athletes, coaches, managers, and officials will participate in approximately 18 sports. Athletes such as Megan Osland (Golf) and Malindi Elmore (Athletics) competed at the BC Summer Games as a first step towards success at the Olympic Games.

BC Games host communities’ benefit from direct economic impact and sport development legacies as well as the opportunity to engage volunteers and residents in a celebration of community pride. The Games will be organized and staged by a community Board of Directors and supported by up to 3,000 volunteers.

Two other communities were announced as hosts of future BC Games. The 2024 BC Winter Games will take place in Quesnel and the 2024 BC Summer Games in Maple Ridge.

Quotes:

Alison Noble, President and CEO, BC Games Society

“We are excited to see the BC Games return to Kelowna, a community with an impressive sport hosting resume and passionate volunteers. We have no doubt that this community will come together to welcome and host the best young athletes in the province”

Mayor Colin Basran, City of Kelowna

“With five Kelowna athletes competing at the Olympics right now, we understand the value of these events to growing athletes. These Games give the best emerging high-performance athletes a chance to show their skills in serious competition and we are thrilled to be able to host these games here in Kelowna.”

The BC Summer Games include 18 sports, 3,700 participants (2,800 athletes, 925 coaches, managers and officials), 3,000 volunteers.