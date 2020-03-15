Kelowna International Airport passenger tests positive for Coronavirus

Today, Kelowna International Airport (YLW) was advised by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) that a guest who flew on March 10 on WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to YLW has tested positive for COVID-19.

All passengers of flight WS 3326 disembarked in Kelowna.

YLW is sharing this information to keep the community informed about the possibility of virus transmission.

Guests in the affected rows of 10-14 are considered close contacts and may be at risk of exposure.

Public health officials are advising other guests of WS3326 on March 10 are not required to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for 14 days after arrival in Kelowna as a precaution.

The situation is dynamic and we are working with our partners to keep passengers and our community updated as information is known.

While the public health risk remains low for Canada and for Canadian travellers, the safety of airport employees, passengers and our greater community is our top priority.

The airport is following the direction of health authorities regarding best practices for public health and safety.

We will continue to work closely with the WestJet, PHAC and other agency partners to provide our full support.