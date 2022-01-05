Kelowna International’s Samaddar becomes chair of Airports Council

Kelowna International Airport Director Sam Samaddar became Chair of Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA) on Jan. 1. Samaddar was elected to the position in November 2021 and succeeds outgoing Chair Lew S. Bleiweis, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, North American airports have continued to provide essential services to passengers, workers, and local communities while also ensuring their health and safety, and Lew has been at the forefront of guiding our industry during these challenge times,” said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke. “As we continue to respond to a rapidly evolving future for our industry, I have no doubt that Sam’s experience and leadership will help ACI-NA and all of our airports navigate the unique challenges we’ve encountered in recent years and keep our industry moving forward.”

“Our industry’s recovery is underway, but a clear path forward remains elusive as we continue to navigate the challenges presented by an ongoing pandemic,” said Samaddar. “But, our industry is proactive and resilient, so I am confident our brightest days are ahead. I look forward to representing this innovative industry and working alongside my colleagues to advance key priorities over the next two years.”

Samaddar began his airport career at the Vancouver International Airport in 1988 and began working for the Kelowna International Airport as superintendent of airport operations in 1992. In 2008, he was appointed Airport Director of the Kelowna International Airport. He is also a board member at Tourism Kelowna and Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission.

“We are very proud to have Sam in this position as the first ever Tier 2 airport and only the second Canadian to be named Chair of ACI-NA. This is a huge accomplishment that showcases the leadership of YLW throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing industry recovery,” said Doug Gilchrist, Kelowna City Manager. ”Sam’s appointment will also help to highlight, not only the entire Okanagan region, but how YLW is an economic, business and tourism gateway to Western Canada and the USA.”