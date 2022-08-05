Kelowna is Hiring Workers for the Upcoming Civic Election

The City of Kelowna is looking to hire around 300 workers to assist with the 2022 General Local Election in October. Positions are available during advanced voting days on Oct. 5, 8, 12, 13 and 14, and on General Voting Day on Oct. 15.

While polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., election staff will work full days from as early as 7 a.m. and up to 9:30 p.m. It is expected staff remain at the voting location for the full duration of their shift, with breaks scheduled during the day.

“Working as an election official is a chance to be involved in the community while gaining valuable insights into the election process,” said Laura Bentley, Kelowna’s Chief Election Officer. “We’re looking for people who are passionate about our community and who enjoy connecting with people.”

The City is hiring the following three positions:

Election Official (EO) – No prior election experience required. The role entails registering voters, distributing ballots and setting up and cleaning up the voting location. Shifts are 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Daily rate of pay is $265.

Alternate Presiding Election Official (APEO) – Prior election experience required. The role entails supporting election officials, registering non-resident property electors, looking after ballot accounting, monitoring and directing voter lines and providing instructions on how to use the voting machine. Shifts are 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Daily rate of pay is $370.

Presiding Election Official (PEO) – Prior election experience required. This role entails managing the voting location, including staff, ensuring the integrity of the voting machine and ballots, and preparing the ballot account summary. Shifts are 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Daily rate of pay is $475.

A mandatory training session will be provided for all positions. Pay for the training sessions is built into the daily rate of pay for each position.

Apply today: applications are now being accepted through the City’s online careers postings, linked from the election webpages: kelowna.ca/election. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Aug. 16.