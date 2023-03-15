Kelowna k to 5 students taugfh important dental health lessons by OC students

If children’s smiles are shining a bit brighter in Kelowna these days, it may be due to the influence of Okanagan College students.

More than 700 children between Kindergarten and Grade 5 received free oral health education through February, as OC Certified Dental Assistant students shared what they have learned through a special community outreach program at elementary schools in Kelowna.

"The highlight of these oral health presentations to the children and families is the great sense of purpose and meaning the CDA students feel after the experience. They are able to link their new knowledge and skills with the community and help shape future generations when it comes to oral health and prevention of dental related diseases,” said Joanne Gibbons-Smyth, Certified Dental Assistant instructor at Okanagan College.

OC students created engaging activities to demonstrate the importance of overall oral health and prevention. They were shown how to take care of their teeth and the importance of regular dental check-ups.

The community outreach lands with National Children’s Dental Health Month in February, and Dental Assistants Week in March.