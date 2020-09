Premier John Horgan has called an election for October 24th.

Current Kelowna Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick said, "We have fixed election dates for a reason. The Green Party had indicated there was no reason for them to break the...coalition agreement they had with the NDP. This is a totally unneccessary election."

Letnick says Horgan is putting people's health at risk by calling an election in a pandemic.