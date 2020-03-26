Kelowna-Lake Country MLA, Interior Health to Host Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick will be hosting the second of three COVID-19 virtual town hall sessions Friday.

"The first one was just local. The next one, tomorrow night starting at 6pm, is with all Interior Health. So, everywhere from the border with Alberta all the way up to 100 Mile House and a little bit North of there."

Letnick will be joined by Interior Health Authority’s CEO Susan Brown and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Sue Pollock.

Those interested in participating are asked to register at teamokanagan.com.

Questions can be sent to askIHAtownhall@gmail.com.