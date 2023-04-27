Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick not running for re-election in 2024

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick has released the following statement regarding his future:

“With the recent passage of the new changes to B.C.’s electoral boundaries, today, I’m announcing that I will not be running in the 2024 provincial election.

“With the addition of a fourth Kelowna riding, I believe this is a good time to encourage new people to step forward and compete for the challenge and privilege of representing Kelowna and Lake Country voters in the B.C. Legislature.

“Until the next election, I will continue to work hard to fulfill the campaign commitments I made in 2020, and I will continue to support Kevin Falcon and the BC United team as an MLA.

“Together, we have accomplished a lot but there is much more work to be done. I intend to continue serving our community in a non-elected capacity after the next election, especially in the area of entry-level housing.

“Thank you to my constituents for their ongoing support until the end of my mandate. I wish all potential candidates the best of luck.”