Kelowna-Lake Country MP calls for peaceful protests

You won't see Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray attending Friday's protest rally in solidarity with the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

“I don’t actively participate in protests of any kind I haven’t my whole life, before or during political life,” said Gray.

Gray told AM 1150 News, she encourages others to protest but to do so in a calm manner.

“As people are protesting here, you know that they would conduct themselves peacefully. We have businesses that’ve just opened. We’ve had a really tough last few months so we want to make sure that we’re not impeding them opening or having the the ability to operate.”

Gray said Canada is a place where people came to flee prosecution and where human rights are upheld.