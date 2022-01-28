Kelowna Lotto 6/49 Winner in Complete Disbelief

Sherrill Atchison needed her friend’s eyes to verify that her Guaranteed $1-million Lotto 6/49 win was real, as she thought her own eyes were “upside down.”

The Kelowna resident purchased her ticket for the September 22, 2021 draw from Capri Centre Mall on Gordon Drive and was at the mall when she self-checked her ticket at the Independent Grocer.

“I grabbed my friend and told her to come with me to verify the ticket and I remember saying, ‘I think my eyeballs are upside down,’” she recalled.

Atchison’s friend of 10 years thought she was joking until Atchison began bouncing up and down while showing her friend the winning ticket.

The Kelowna millionaire plans to embark on a trip to Mexico — her first trip outside of Canada — and will also treat herself to some retail therapy with part of her prize.

“This win will make life a little more comfortable and I can now go shopping and buy whatever I need,” she added.

In 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $99 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49. Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m.