A brand new event is coming to Kelowna this summer.

Kelowna Made is a one-day community celebration that will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, in downtown Kelowna.

The celebration promises to deliver an inclusive, affordable and family-friendly selection of events and activities that highlight some of what makes Kelowna special.

Lance Macdonald, resident co-chair on the host committee, is looking forward to the event. “We listened to the feedback from residents and our volunteers are working to bring as many of those inspired elements into this year’s event as possible. But this is just the beginning; there’s a grander vision for what can be done in future years with more time and even greater resident support and participation."

It is anticipated that 2022’s one-day celebration will grow to a full weekend by 2023, working toward a 10-day festival by 2027.

City Park will host 2022’s inaugural event.