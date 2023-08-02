Kelowna Made 2023 to have over 60 free activities

The 2nd annual Kelowna Made will return to downtown Kelowna this August. The one-day festival promises over 60 free activities across City Park, Kerry Park and Stuart Park on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The all-ages community celebration offers inclusive, affordable fun for the whole family. It will include a wide range of activities such as live music, sports, kids' games, art workshops, a Belly Flop Championship, a sandcastle-building competition, a pie-eating contest, a fashion show and much more.

While no ticket is required to attend Kelowna Made, some events, such as the Belly Flop Championship and the sandcastle building competition, require pre-registration. Those interested in participating are encouraged to visit KelownaMade.ca to sign up.

Led by a committee of volunteer residents and the City of Kelowna, the event emerged from the City’s Event Strategy and its Get Eventive Days which involved public engagement, local activations and surveys. The volunteer committee, in collaboration with the City of Kelowna, has actively used the wider community’s ideas and feedback to develop Kelowna Made.

Kelowna Made is a homegrown event with the goal of showcasing Kelowna’s attributes while bringing the community together. Despite less-than-ideal weather, its pilot in 2022 was a success, with people joining together for a day of smiles, laughs, new experiences and memories in downtown Kelowna. 2023’s edition will be even bigger and better.

Lance Macdonald is a Kelowna resident and the Chair of the Kelowna Made host committee, and he believes the event will have something for everyone:

“Kelowna Made 2023 will truly have something for everyone. Planning has been ongoing for months, and we’re all looking forward to August 26, when we get to celebrate Kelowna with our fellow community members. We’ve gone from roughly 25 activities in year one to over 60 in year two. There will be lots to see, try and enjoy, so make sure you join us for Kelowna Made!”

The full schedule will be released over the next couple of weeks, but attendees can expect a family-friendly selection of events and activities that highlight some of what makes Kelowna special. There will be:

Lions Pancake Breakfast & BBQ Lunch

Live Music and Performances

Kelowna Made Belly Flop Championship

Kelowna Made Sandcastle Building Competition

Old Fare Games! Pie-Eating Contest, Potato Sack & Three-Legged Races

Indigenous Hoop Dancing and Drum Circle

Try-it-Out Water Polo Sessions and Games

Try-it-Out Dragon Boat Paddling

Dance by the Lake with Ballet Kelowna

Beach Volleyball Tournament powered by Urban Rec Okanagan

Ensign Cup Rugby Match

Riparian ReAnimation - Giant Puppets & Stories

Fashion Show, hosted by AesthetiKs

Parks Alive! Street Dance

And much, much more!

As a volunteer-driven initiative, Kelowna Made is also looking for people who want to share their time and talents. Volunteer opportunities are available on the day of the event or in the lead-up with flexible shifts. To learn more and register your interest, complete this form.

Those who were there in 2022 will remember the bright orange Kelowna Made bucket hat, which became the ultimate souvenir from the event. A limited selection of orange Kelowna Made bucket hats are on sale for $30 (fee includes tax) at the Parkinson Recreation Centre front desk (1800 Parkinson Way) while supplies last. All proceeds from the hats go directly to supporting Kelowna Made.

Kelowna Made 2023 is set for August 26 in City Park (1600 Abbott Street). Other activations will also take place in Kerry Park (1480 Mill St.) and Stuart Park (1430 Water St.) Those looking to learn more are encouraged to follow Kelowna Made on social media or visit KelownaMade.ca, where they can register for activities and sign-up for the Kelowna Made newsletter to stay in the loop.

Kelowna Made 2023 is proudly presented by Lorval Developments.

The Kelowna Made host committee respectfully acknowledges that they are living, planning and playing on the unceded, traditional territory of the syilx people. As residents of Kelowna, we are appreciative guests of the syilx people.