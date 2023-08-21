Kelowna Made event cancelled due to wildfires

Kelowna Made, an all-ages community celebration scheduled for August 26th has been cancelled due to the local state of emergency and ongoing wildfire situation in the region.

"While we are, of course, very disappointed to have to cancel Kelowna Made, we're thinking of everyone impacted by the fires,” said Sarah Semeniuk, City Staff Liaison for Kelowna Made. “We have been looking forward to the event and its focus on celebrating ‘all things Kelowna.’ We believe there will be a time to celebrate, but this is not the week to do so with travel bans in place and ongoing efforts to mitigate fire emergencies across the Okanagan.”



Led by a committee of volunteer residents, Kelowna Made evolved from the City’s Event Strategy with the goal of showcasing Kelowna’s attributes while bringing the community together. This year’s event was slated to occur in City Park, Kerry Park and Stuart Park on Saturday, Aug. 26.

“Our event committee is looking to regroup and determine next steps for this event, including whether it would be hosted in some capacity at a future date, it’s still too early to anticipate at this stage,” said event Chair Lance MacDonald. “We are especially thankful to our event partners, volunteers and sponsors who have contributed so much effort in planning this event to date.”

Those looking to learn more are encouraged to follow Kelowna Made on social media or visit KelownaMade.ca to sign-up for the Kelowna Made newsletter to get the latest updates.