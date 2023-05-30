Kelowna Made to return to downtown Kelowna this August

In just under three months, Kelowna Made 2023 will return to downtown Kelowna. The all-ages community celebration offers inclusive, affordable fun for the whole family. The 2023 edition of the emerging festival will take place on Saturday, August 26, primarily in City Park. For 2023, the event will also expand to include some activations in Kerry Park and Stuart Park as well.

Led by a committee of volunteer residents and the City of Kelowna, the event emerged from the City’s Event Strategy and its Get Eventive Days which involved public engagement, local activations and surveys. The volunteer committee, in collaboration with the City of Kelowna, has actively used the wider community’s ideas and feedback to develop Kelowna Made.

Kelowna Made is a homegrown event with the goal of showcasing Kelowna’s attributes while bringing the community together. Its pilot in 2022 was a success, despite less than ideal weather, with people joining together for a day of smiles, laughs, new experiences and memories in downtown Kelowna. 2023’s edition promises to be even bigger and better.

Sarah Semeniuk, Event Services Coordinator with the City of Kelowna, is the City Liaison on the Kelowna Made host committee and she says there’s great energy and enthusiasm on the volunteer committee:

“The volunteers on the host committee are excited to be able to bring Kelowna Made back for year two and to put some smiles on their neighbours’ faces this August. The event has been built out of consultation with the community, and there really will be a little something for everyone. Come and join us on August 26!”

Planning is ongoing, but attendees can expect a family-friendly selection of events and activities that highlight some of what makes Kelowna special. There will be:

· The return of the Kelowna Made Belly Flop Championship (a smash hit in 2022)

· A family sandcastle-building competition, hosted by BGC Okanagan

· Indigenous programming

· Dance by the lake, hosted by Ballet Kelowna (including a special evening performance)

· Artistic workshops and cultural performances

· The Kelowna Made Fashion Show, hosted by AesthetiKs LAB (designer applications close June 1, 2023. Learn more or apply by visiting www.aesthetiks.ca)

· Live music

· Tasty food

· Sporting events (including the annual Kelowna Crows Ensign Cup charity rugby match)

· A Parks Alive! Street Dance

· And more

Kelowna student and overall winner of the inaugural Kelowna Made Belly Flop Championship, Felix Jones, is already looking forward to August:

“Last year’s event was awesome! I never imagined I’d be a ‘belly flop’ champion, but now I have the crown, I don’t really want to give it up,” he laughs. “I’ve got a few ideas up my sleeve for 2023’s jump and I challenge others to come on down and join me for a flop into Okanagan Lake all in the name of bringing people together and having a laugh.”

As a volunteer-driven initiative, Kelowna Made is also on the lookout for people who would like to share their time and talents. Volunteer opportunities are available on the day of the event or in the lead-up with flexible shifts. To learn more and register your interest, complete this form.

Those who were there in 2022, will remember the bright orange Kelowna Made bucket hat, which became the ultimate souvenir from the event. In celebration of the official launch of Kelowna Made 2023, a limited selection of orange Kelowna Made bucket hats are now on sale for $30 at the Parkinson Recreation Centre front desk (1800 Parkinson Way) while supplies last.

Kelowna Made 2023 is set for August 26 in City Park (1600 Abbott Street). Other activations will also take place in Kerry Park (1480 Mill St.) and Stuart Park (1430 Water St.) Further details will be released in the weeks and months ahead. Those looking to learn more are encouraged to follow Kelowna Made on social media or visit KelownaMade.ca where they can sign-up for the Kelowna Made newsletter to stay in the loop.

Kelowna Made 2023 is proudly presented by Lorval Developments.

The Kelowna Made host committee respectfully acknowledges that they are living, planning and playing on the unceded, traditional territory of the syilx people. As residents of Kelowna, we are appreciative guests of the syilx people.

About Kelowna Made

Kelowna Made is an all-ages community celebration that aims to be a source of inspiration, joy and pride for local residents. The event will honour our rich culture and heritage while pursuing innovation. Kelowna Made will put residents first, fostering diversity and inclusivity while showcasing Kelowna’s natural assets.

Kelowna is made of nature, heritage, and culture. It is made of sport, art, music, agriculture, food and drink. Kelowna is made of a valuable Indigenous tradition. Together, we make Kelowna. This is what it means to be Kelowna Made.

The first-ever Kelowna Made took place at City Park on August 27, 2022. Thousands of people of all ages joined together for a day of fun, family-friendly activities in downtown Kelowna. There were lots of smiles, plenty of laughs, new friends made and some new activities tried. The 2023 event will build on the foundations laid in 2022 and will be even bigger and better.