Kelowna male on E-scooter injured in hit and run near Black Mountain

Kelowna RCMP is actively investigating a hit and run which occurred on Saturday October 29, 2022 at approximately 3:10 p.m.

The incident involved a vehicle colliding with a 59-year old male riding an electric scooter near the intersection of Lewis Road and Gardner Road in the Black Mountain area of Kelowna. The male operating the scooter suffered significant injuries and is in a local hospital.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be smaller and possibly green in colour.

Police are asking for the driver to step forward along with the assistance of anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have dash cam video footage around the time the incident occurred. Please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-67981.