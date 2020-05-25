Kelowna man charged in animal cruelty investigation

Press release from the Kelowna RCMP on May 25, 2020:

A Kelowna man is being investigated for allegations of animal cruelty.

On May 14th, 2020, Kelowna RCMP was notified of a social media account posting disturbing images of what appeared to be animal cruelty towards a hamster.

The Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) have conducted an investigation into the account and linked it to a local man. As a result of this investigation, a 20-year-old Kelowna man has been arrested and is currently in custody.

The full findings will be referred to the BC Prosecution Service for review and further charge consideration.

This remains an active investigation and no further information is being released at this time.