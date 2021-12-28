Kelowna man dies at Big White

The body of the overdue snowboarder has been located.

Kelowna RCMP received a report of an overdue snow boarder at Big White at approximately 5:10 p.m. on December 26, 2021.

A 42-year-old man from Kelowna had been snowboarding with friends when he was last seen at 1:00 p.m. at the Gem Lake chair lift as he prepared to do his last run of the day.

A search was conducted Sunday evening but was called off at 12:45 a.m. due to inclement weather and poor visibility. The search conducted in the backcountry of Big White where the snowpack is unstable and is subject to considerable and high avalanche risks.

Late Monday morning, Search and Rescuers along with Big White Ski Patrol located the body.

The man’s Next of Kin has been notified and the investigation will be turned over to the BC Coroners Service.