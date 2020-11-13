iHeartRadio

Kelowna man dies in crash

A 26 year-old Kelowna man is dead after a three vehicle accident this morning in Lake Country.

At around 7 am, emergency crews arrived at the scene along Highway 97 North after a north bound Toyota collided with a south bound GMC pickup and a Chev pickup.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of the highway was closed for several hours but has since re-opened.

The RCMP say road conditions were a factor in the crash.

