Kelowna man facing charges for spitting on officer

On April 4th, 2020 just after 4:00 p.m. Kelowna RCMP were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Alder Court in Kelowna.

The residence is currently vacant and under renovation and the owner advised that he could hear someone inside.

Frontline members of the Kelowna RCMP as well as RCMP Police Service Dog “Ice” and his handler attended and located a man inside the residence.

He was placed under arrest but spit in the face of one of the police officers.

“Spitting on anyone is always a serious assault,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “But to do so in this current pandemic is particularly unacceptable.”

The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges of break and enter with intent, and aggravated assault on a police officer against 39-year-old Kelowna resident Jesse Hyde.

He remains in custody at this time.