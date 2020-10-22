On October 11th, 2020 just before 4:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP was advised that a residence had been broken into in the 2000-block of Richter Street in Kelowna. Personal items and vehicle keys were stolen. The keys were used to steal a 2020 grey Toyota Rav 4.

On October 12th, 2020 employees came to work at a business in the 100-block of Hollywood Road South to discover that there had been a break and enter and a cash register and money had been stolen.

On October 13th, 2020 just after 8:00 a.m., employees at a coffee shop in the 2900-block of Pandosy Street came to work to discover that the business had been broken into during the night and a safe with an undisclosed amount of money had been stolen.

At approximately 1:00 p.m., members of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team located the stolen Rav4 in an alley in downtown Kelowna. The alleged driver of the vehicle was arrested without incident.

Further investigation led our officers to be able to link the suspect to all three of these incidents, states Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team. He was held in custody and brought before the court and was remanded. These offences are very serious in nature and have an impact on businesses and victims. The Kelowna RCMP will work tirelessly to solve these investigations in order that they receive closure and that subjects responsible be brought to justice."

The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges of three counts of break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5000 and possession of stolen property under $5000 against 56-year-old Bradford Cummins.



The investigation remains ongoing.

As the matter is now before the court, no further information will be released.