Kelowna man facing impaired boating charges from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

A Kelowna man faces potential criminal charges related to impaired operation of a vessel after being stopped by police on Okanagan Lake Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers were out conducting patrols on Okanagan Lake. Over the course of the evening, 22 vessels were checked for compliance.

“During a safety check of one of those vessels, investigators detected possible signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication from the operator,” states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The man was read a demand to provide a sample of his breath, which he refused to do. After refusing the lawful demand, the man was arrested and the boat towed to shore.”

The vessel operator, a 51-year old Kelowna man, faces potential criminal charges in relation to the incident. He was later released from police custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

“We want to remind everyone that impaired boating is illegal and punishable under the Criminal Code,” states Sgt Justin Thiessen of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “There’s zero tolerance for it and we will continue to be out checking for it. We want everyone to have a fun, safe time so please be responsible and boat sober.”