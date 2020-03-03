Kelowna man facing potential charges after a weekend incident

A 33-year-old Kelowna man was arrested for assaulting a police officer after an incident on Raymer Avenue in Kelowna on the afternoon on March 1st, 2020.

Just after 5:30 pm on March 1st, 2020, Kelowna RCMP responded to a report that three people had scaled a fence at the waste treatment plant on Raymer Avenue in Kelowna.

Front line officers attended and located a male suspect at the scene. He was detained for break and enter but refused to cooperate with police. The man was then placed under arrest for obstruction. When taken into custody he allegedly assaulted the officer by punching and kicking him.

Other officers arrived on scene and assisted in effecting the arrest of the man. He was transported to the Kelowna RCMP Detachment where he continued to attempt to assault officers.

The 33-year-old Kelowna man has since been released from custody. The matter has been submitted to Provincial Crown Counsel for consideration of charges.

His name is not being released.

The officer involved received minor injuries as a result of this incident and did not require medical treatment.