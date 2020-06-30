Kelowna Man Facing Potential Impaired Boating Charges

Press release from the West Kelowna RCMP on June 30, 2020:

West Kelowna – a boater is facing potential charges of criminal impaired operation of a vessel, after his reckless driving behaviour prompted other water users to report him.

On June 29th, 2020 just before 6:00 p.m., RCMP received complaints of a boat on Okanagan Lake that had recently left a marina on Water Street. The boat was reportedly being operated in an erratic and dangerous manner, nearly striking another boat and a kayaker.

The Kelowna Fire Department launched their vessel in order to transport West Kelowna RCMP frontline officers onto the water. The boat was located near Kin Beach.

During police interactions with the operator at the scene, the investigator detected signs of impairment and provided the boater with a demand for a sample of his breath. The man was transported off the water and taken back to the detachment for a breath test.

The 46-year-old Kelowna man provided two breath samples, both of which were more than the legal limit. He now faces potential charges of impaired operation of a vessel and was released from custody for a future court date.

The boat was impounded.

The circumstances will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for their review and charge approval.

“The RCMP would like to remind the public that drinking and driving, whether on land or water, is illegal and punishable under the Criminal Code,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Police urge the public to report suspected impaired drivers both on and off the water.”