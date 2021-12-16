Kelowna man injured in altercation with a strangers

RCMP is investigating after a man was injured in an altercation yesterday morning.

At approximately 7:57 a.m. on December 15, 2021 a worker arrived at a construction site on Foxtail Terrace and observed two people in a vehicle near that location. The victim approached the vehicle and the three got into a verbal disagreement. One of the occupants of the vehicle produced what is believed to have been an imitation firearm and injured the victim before ramming his vehicle and fleeing the area.

The victim, a 42-year-old Kelowna man, was treated at hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle, a silver Dodge Charger, was reported as stolen from the Kelowna area.

The occupants of the vehicle were described as a man and woman wearing Covid-style masks.

“We are working diligently to identify the suspects in this incident,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our officers are canvassing for witnesses and security footage at this time, and we encourage anyone with information to come forward and speak with us immediately.”

Anyone with information on this assault is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 761-3300.