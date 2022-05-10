iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
12°C
Instagram

Kelowna man missing for over a year

Jacob Wilson

The Kelowna RCMP need your help.

A year after he went missing, the search continues for 42 year-old Jacob Wilson.

Wilson was last seen May 9, 2021.

His friends and police are very concerned for his health and well-being.

Wilson is described as a white male - 5 feet 9 inches tall with hazel eyes.

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175