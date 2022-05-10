Kelowna man missing for over a year
The Kelowna RCMP need your help.
A year after he went missing, the search continues for 42 year-old Jacob Wilson.
Wilson was last seen May 9, 2021.
His friends and police are very concerned for his health and well-being.
Wilson is described as a white male - 5 feet 9 inches tall with hazel eyes.
-
Exposure to wildfire smoke increases cancer riskOkanagan residents know full well the health impacts of prolonged wildfire smoke.
-
Be Bat awareInterior Health asking people to not handle them.
-
GoFundMe for Princeton Arena roofDespite losing out in Kraft Hockeyville, community poised to fix roof regardless.
-
Input on Knox Mountain improvementsMay 15th is cutoff date to answer poll on what changes should be made.
-
Tools recoveredRCMP look for rightful owner.
-
-
Penticton Local wins IRONMAN World Championship titleCutjar completed the 2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN World Championship event in 10:23:11, beating out the top athletes in their age group.
-
-