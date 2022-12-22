Kelowna man wanted by RCMP on outstanding BC wide warrant
The Kelowna RCMP is currently looking for 24-year-old Kelowna area resident, Lenny James Lipscombe. He is wanted on an outstanding unendorsed warrant throughout British Columbia for failing to comply with his probation order.
Mr. Lipscombe was released from custody on November 6, 2022 after being incarcerated for one year for multiple charges of flight from police, driving while disqualified, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and auto theft. He is a repeat property crime offender and is known to flee from police.
Mr. Lipscombe is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him, call the Kelowna RCMP immediately at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-78097.
