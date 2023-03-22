Kelowna Mayor and council appalled by assault on foreign student

“The Mayor and all of City Council were shocked and appalled to hear of the assault perpetrated against Mr. Gagandeep Singh on Friday, March 17. Our sympathies are with the young man as he recovers from his injuries and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.

“We are routinely being updated on this matter. We are grateful the Kelowna RCMP is thoroughly investigating this situation including engaging the BC Hate Crimes Team to ensure that hate elements, if any, are properly identified and investigated. The RCMP will keep the community informed of new developments as they arise.

“Council has identified tackling crime as one of our highest priorities and violent crimes like this one will not be tolerated in our community. We will work collaboratively with all our community safety partners and stakeholder groups to make Kelowna a safe place for all citizens and visitors.”