Kelowna mayor furious over latest graffiti incident at city hall

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran says he felt a lot of things when he heard about city hall had been hit by vandals a second time.

He told AM 1150's Early Edition he was at the cenotaph for Remembrance Day when he got word.

"I guess my initial reaction aside from anger, as I was looking around at the veterans I was with, was that people didn't fight to protect our freedoms and the democracy we hold so dear to us, in order for people to break the law."

Sometime early Thursday morning, someone spray painted two sides of city hall. The message read it part, "Lest We Forget our veterans sacrificed their lives fighting to preserve a free world for us. Now we have surrendered those freedoms."

"While some people may find this funny, there's really nothing funny about it," said Basran. "It's costing all of us money. Again, this second attack if you will is not even related to local government. It's somebody complaining about the pandemic and believing in conspiracy theories that local government has no involvement in."

Vandals spray painted messages relating to COVID-19 on city hall just over two weeks ago.

Surveillance video may have captured who did it this time.

A photo of the possible suspect is below.

Sourced from Kelowna RCMP