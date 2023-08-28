Kelowna Mayor gives thanks for wildfire response efforts

Below is a statement on behalf of Tom Dyas dedicated to our firefighters, residents and tourists:

"On behalf of myself and my Council colleagues, I want to express our sincere gratitude for everyone's patience and understanding while we dealt with the fire conditions over the last several days.

We also express our condolences to everyone who lost their home. For those who lost their homes, the next several days and weeks will be challenging – and we as a community need to be there to support you.

To the firefighters, first responders and volunteers from across the province – thank you. We will never be able to express in words how grateful we are as a community for everything you have done for us. Your hard work and dedication have kept people safe, saved homes and kept people fed and clothed. When we needed you the most, you stepped up and led with courage. Thank you.

We have now turned the corner on our fight against these wildfires, and we are ready to invite visitors back into our community. We sincerely thank all travellers who altered their travel plans and listened to our requests to make space for evacuees. Our small businesses, airport and entire tourism sector are ready to welcome you back to Kelowna with open arms.

Together we got through the worst of the wildfires, because when times are tough, we always pull together to support each other.