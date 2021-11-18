Kelowna Mayor thanks volunteers, urges consideration for others

Press release - City of Kelowna

“Our thoughts and hearts are with everyone who has been impacted by the recent catastrophic weather event in British Columbia.

“Kelowna, unfortunately, knows all too well the many challenges natural disasters create. We also know how much the thousands of kind acts, large and small, help neighbours and strangers get through a crisis.

“Kelowna has benefited many times from the outpouring of support during our own natural disasters and this time we’re in a position to help others. I have spoken to many of my municipal counterparts throughout Southeast British Columbia over the past few days and I have offered our city’s support.

“Our evacuee reception centre opened Monday to assist people from Merritt, Princeton and Tulameen. The volunteer Regional Emergency Support Services team has helped more than 1,200 people so far. We know senior levels of government and industry are working tirelessly to get key transportation corridors re-opened to minimize the disruption to supply chains.

“As we heard from Premier Horgan yesterday, the current limited supply of some products is expected to be temporary as new routes to the Interior are developed, so I urge people to be patient and considerate of others. This is not a time to panic – it’s a time to be considerate to your neighbours and others in our community who don’t have the ability or resources to stockpile supplies.

“For the many of you who have been asking how to help the hundreds of evacuees temporarily calling Kelowna home, the best way at this time is to support local charities – particularly food banks, to help with the increase in demand for food and other products.

“I would like to express our gratitude to everyone who is working hard on the response, including our volunteer Emergency Support Service staff who have helped thousands of people this year displaced by fire and floods.”

A video version of this statement is available here.